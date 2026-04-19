ICSE Class 10 results expected soon on cisce.org portals
India
ICSE Class 10 results are dropping soon!
This year's exams ran from February 17 to March 30, and while results usually come out in May, last year they arrived early on April 30, so keep an eye out.
You can check your scores at cisce.org or results.cisce.org as soon as they're live.
ICSE Class 10 pass rate 99.35%
Last time around, over 250,000 students took the exam, and the pass rate was a solid 99.35%.
If you want to see your score this year, you'll need your course details, UID, index number, and that classic CAPTCHA code.
CISCE is expected to announce the result date and time via press release, and hold a press conference on the announced date to declare the results, and you can also get your marks through SMS or DigiLocker if that's easier for you.