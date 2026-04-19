ICSE Class 10 results expected soon on cisce.org portals

ICSE Class 10 pass rate 99.35%

Last time around, over 250,000 students took the exam, and the pass rate was a solid 99.35%.

If you want to see your score this year, you'll need your course details, UID, index number, and that classic CAPTCHA code.

CISCE is expected to announce the result date and time via press release, and hold a press conference on the announced date to declare the results, and you can also get your marks through SMS or DigiLocker if that's easier for you.