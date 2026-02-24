IDFC First Bank hit by ₹590 crore fraud India Feb 24, 2026

A huge ₹590 crore fraud has surfaced at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch, after Haryana government departments tried to close accounts and transfer funds—only to find a big gap between what was reported and what was actually there.

Four bank employees have been suspended and are suspected of involvement, with investigators saying the irregularity involved physical cheque transactions and possible collusion with external parties.

The scam first appeared as a ₹490 crore issue but quickly grew to ₹590 crore.