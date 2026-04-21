IDFC First manager Ribhav Rishi accused of unauthorized 2.5cr transfer

Police seek questioning of Ribhav Rishi

Rishi is already in police custody for previous fraud cases, but investigators want more time to question him about this new claim.

He's facing charges like criminal breach of trust and forgery under India's updated laws.

Police are also checking if there might be more victims unrelated to his past scams in Chandigarh and Panchkula and they're looking into whether other bank staff were involved too.