IDFC First manager Ribhav Rishi accused of unauthorized 2.5cr transfer
A manager at IDFC First Bank, Ribhav Rishi, is facing fresh trouble after being accused of moving ₹2.5 crore from a U.K.-based customer's account without permission back in 2020.
The complaint says the money was transferred without the customer's okay, and the way it happened looks a lot like scams Rishi was linked to earlier with Chandigarh government bodies.
Police seek questioning of Ribhav Rishi
Rishi is already in police custody for previous fraud cases, but investigators want more time to question him about this new claim.
He's facing charges like criminal breach of trust and forgery under India's updated laws.
Police are also checking if there might be more victims unrelated to his past scams in Chandigarh and Panchkula and they're looking into whether other bank staff were involved too.