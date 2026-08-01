Idukki landslide kills woman named Sumathi, searches continue in Kerala
India
Central Kerala is dealing with heavy rains that triggered landslides and major flooding on Saturday.
In Idukki, a woman named Sumathi lost her life when her house was buried; her husband and son were rescued but are in the hospital.
Search teams are still working in Idukki and Kottayam, as some people remain trapped under debris.
Roads blocked and evacuations in Kottayam
Landslides and waterlogging have blocked key roads and forced evacuations in places like Kottayam, where homes are flooded.
Two people are feared trapped after another house was buried by a landslide.
Authorities have opened dam shutters since rivers keep rising, and the weather department has put out red alerts for more rain ahead.