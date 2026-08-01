Idukki reservoir rises over 6 feet, nearly 37 feet lower
India
Kerala's Idukki district just saw some serious rain, enough to bump the Idukki reservoir up by over 6 feet in a single day.
Even with this big jump, though, the water level is still nearly 37 feet lower than where it was on this date last year.
Kerala rain pushes storage above 35%
The Kerala State Electricity Board says catchment areas got hammered with 154.4mm of rain, which pushed storage from 29% to over 35%.
The Mullaperiyar Dam also climbed almost 3 feet.
With all that extra water coming in fast, shutters at four other dams were opened to keep things safe.