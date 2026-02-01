If adopted, you take on your adoptive parents' caste: HC
India
The Bombay High Court just made a big call: if you're adopted and your biological parents aren't known, you officially take on your adoptive parents' caste.
This decision overturned the cancelation of a Special Backward Category (SBC) certificate for an abandoned boy adopted by a Pune couple.
Court's ruling on legal ties
The court said adoption cuts all legal ties with biological parents—so the child fully belongs to their new family, including caste status.
The court said this would avoid leaving them stuck in legal limbo because of their background and directed the issuance of a caste validity certificate.
It's a win for fairness and clarity for anyone navigating adoption and identity in India.