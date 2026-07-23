If government assures no legal action, Sonam Wangchuk ends strike
Sonam Wangchuk has decided to end his 25-day hunger strike if the government assures no legal action against student protesters.
He started the fast on June 28, and students later protested on July 20, demanding answers about an alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak and calling for the education minister's resignation.
Wangchuk said he would stop his fast if the government promised not to take legal action against student protesters.
Wangchuk seeks debate compensation and support
Wangchuk also asked for a parliamentary discussion on the issue, compensation for injured protesters, and support for families of students who died by suicide related to the exam controversy.
In an open letter after meeting two union ministers in a hospital, he stressed that protests were peaceful and urged the government to protect students' right to speak up.