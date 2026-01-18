'If it can happen to Sonam, it can happen to anybody'—Wangchuk's aide

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known Ladakhi innovator and activist, has been detained under the National Security Act since late September for allegedly inciting violence during protests. His wife Gitanjali Angmo is worried about what this means for everyone's rights, saying, "If it can happen to Sonam, it can happen to anybody else." She's challenging his detention in the Supreme Court.

Why Angmo thinks Wangchuk's detention is unfair Angmo says the main evidence against Wangchuk—old protest videos—is outdated and that most police reports don't even mention him.

She also criticized local officials for just copying police notes without checking facts.

Even after more than 100 days in jail and calls for peace from Wangchuk himself, his release keeps getting delayed.

What this could mean for others Angmo fears that if someone as respected as Wangchuk can be jailed like this, regular people might feel discouraged from speaking up.

She points out that Wangchuk has always stood up for Ladakhis's rights and worries his case sends a message that dissent isn't welcome.