IGI Airport: 24 dog bites since January 1, 2026 — 30 in 2025
Stray dog bites are suddenly a big problem at Delhi's IGI Airport, with 24 cases already reported since January 1, 2026—as of Friday—fewer than the 30 cases recorded in 2025.
Many people bitten are airport staff like security and ground crew, and many of them work night shifts, and there was even one incident where a single dog bit seven workers near Terminal 3.
Action needed, say experts
To tackle this, the airport and Delhi's civic body are focusing on sterilizing and vaccinating stray dogs, plus setting up special feeding spots to keep things under control.
Still, animal rights activist Sonya Ghosh feels stronger action is needed—she says the airport should track the dog population better and make sure regular care continues: "Only once we know how many dogs there are can they be sterilized and vaccinated. It is also important to then keep records of vaccination."