Ignored Maikal Resort warnings before Bargi Dam sinking killed 13

Madhya Pradesh launches probe, fires crew

Maikal Resort's first letter led to an inspection recommending new engines, but no action followed.

Later letters described incidents where the boat needed towing and finally declared it unfit for use, yet still no fixes were made.

After the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh government fired three crew members, banned similar boats statewide, and launched an inquiry led by retired judge Sanjay Dwivedi to find out why those warnings were ignored.