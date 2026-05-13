Ignored Maikal Resort warnings before Bargi Dam sinking killed 13
A cruise boat at Bargi Dam sank on April 30, taking the lives of 13 passengers.
What's heartbreaking is that Maikal Resort, the company running the boat, had flagged engine failures and safety risks to officials three times in 2025 and a final letter on March 30 before the tragedy, but nothing changed.
Its warnings were brushed aside until disaster struck.
Madhya Pradesh launches probe, fires crew
Maikal Resort's first letter led to an inspection recommending new engines, but no action followed.
Later letters described incidents where the boat needed towing and finally declared it unfit for use, yet still no fixes were made.
After the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh government fired three crew members, banned similar boats statewide, and launched an inquiry led by retired judge Sanjay Dwivedi to find out why those warnings were ignored.