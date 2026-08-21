IGP Kiran S leads SIT probing alleged Ayodhya donation theft
India
A fresh investigation is underway into the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
The second Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up on July 26 following the Supreme Court's direction for an IPS-led investigation, and led by Inspector General of Police (Lucknow range) Kiran S, is taking a closer look at what really happened with the temple funds.
SIT reviews CCTV and donation records
This team is reviewing how local police handled things: eight people were arrested earlier for theft and corruption.
Now, the SIT is digging through CCTV footage, donation records, and cash-handling records to trace where the money went and whether more people might be involved.
If new evidence pops up, it's ready to widen the probe to make sure nothing gets missed.