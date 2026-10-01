IIIT-Bangalore and AGH University of Krakow sign AI quantum pact
India
IIIT-Bangalore and AGH University of Krakow just signed a new partnership, with both the Polish Prime Minister and Karnataka's Chief Minister in attendance.
The goal? To join forces on the latest tech, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies, and make global learning a little more connected.
MOU opens joint research and exchanges
This MOU opens doors for joint research projects, shared academic programs, and swapping educational resources.
Students and faculty from both schools can now work together more closely: think exchange opportunities, fresh collaborations, and a stronger international network in tech education.