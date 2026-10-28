IIM Bangalore lets 78 MBA students use chatbots in midterms
IIM Bangalore just let 78 MBA students use AI chatbots during their midterm exams, a first for the institute.
Instead of banning AI, students actually built their own chatbots over the past month and used them in a supervised exam setting.
They were graded on how well they tied course concepts into their chatbot designs and the quality of answers generated.
Campuses adopt AI with differing policies
It's not just IIM Bangalore: places like IIM Ahmedabad and IISER Pune are also bringing AI into the classroom.
Ahmedabad uses it to make case study discussions more interactive, while IISER Pune allows AI tools for assignments if professors give the green light.
Even Harvard is reworking its rules to include AI in coursework, showing that this tech is quickly becoming part of student life worldwide.