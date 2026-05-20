IIM Bodh Gaya graduate alleges ₹75,000 relocation, stranded in Delhi

Company delayed onboarding, ignored reimbursement requests

She claims the company kept pushing back her start date, first suggesting work from home and then delaying onboarding until July.

As her savings ran out and requests for relocation reimbursement were ignored, even the CEO stopped replying and blocked her online.

Thankfully, with help from IIM Bodh Gaya's placement team, she landed a new job.

Her advice to fellow grads: always get commitments in writing to avoid similar headaches.