IIM Bodh Gaya graduate alleges ₹75,000 relocation, stranded in Delhi
An IIM Bodh Gaya graduate says she alleges she was misled by a job offer that left her stranded in Delhi.
She shared on LinkedIn that she spent ₹75,000 relocating after getting an official-looking offer letter and confirmed joining date.
But when she showed up at the company's address on May 4, there was no real office, just empty promises.
Company delayed onboarding, ignored reimbursement requests
She claims the company kept pushing back her start date, first suggesting work from home and then delaying onboarding until July.
As her savings ran out and requests for relocation reimbursement were ignored, even the CEO stopped replying and blocked her online.
Thankfully, with help from IIM Bodh Gaya's placement team, she landed a new job.
Her advice to fellow grads: always get commitments in writing to avoid similar headaches.