IIMW 2026: Mumbai to host global music professionals
India International Music Week (IIMW) returns to Mumbai from February 10-12, 2026, bringing together artists and industry pros from over 30 countries.
The event spotlights fresh talent, networking, and new trade opportunities—with a reception on February 10 and the main conference at the Museum of Solutions (MuSo), Lower Parel.
Where's it happening?
The IIMW Pro conference runs from 9am to 5pm on February 11-12 at MuSo.
Evening showcases featuring more than 20 artists—including Clever Moose (Indonesia), J-Silk (France), Milan Ring (Germany/Australia), Edwin Raphael (Canada), Easy Wanderlings and Tamil Jazz Collective—will take place at antiSOCIAL and Epitome in Todi Mill, Lower Parel.
What's in it for you?
Expect panels on hot topics like AI royalties, growing fan bases, and emerging music markets.
With big names like Live Nation, YouTube, British Council, and PRS for Music attending—plus government reps—it's a cool chance for India's music scene to connect globally and open up more opportunities for young musicians.