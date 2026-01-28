IIMW 2026: Mumbai to host global music professionals India Jan 28, 2026

India International Music Week (IIMW) returns to Mumbai from February 10-12, 2026, bringing together artists and industry pros from over 30 countries.

The event spotlights fresh talent, networking, and new trade opportunities—with a reception on February 10 and the main conference at the Museum of Solutions (MuSo), Lower Parel.