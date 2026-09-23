IIT Bombay alumni demand fair probe into Sahil Wakode death
IIT Bombay's alumni group is urging a fair and transparent probe after Sahil Wakode died on September 18, reportedly following allegations of using ChatGPT during an exam.
His family claims he faced caste discrimination, and they are demanding action against top officials, including Director Professor Kedare and Professor Doolla (who has since been removed from a key role).
Mother alleges Professor Doolla mistreatment
Sahil's mother says he told her about months of derogatory treatment by Professor Doolla.
While some, like alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni, argue the SC/ST Act charges are being misused, protests were reported on campus, with police stepping up security measures.
The alumni association is asking authorities to avoid media hype or rushed conclusions, emphasizing respect for everyone involved while seeking justice for Sahil.