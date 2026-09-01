IIT Bombay alumni demand probe into Sahil Wakode's alleged suicide
IIT Bombay alumni are urging the institute to rethink how it supports students after 20-year-old Sahil Wakode allegedly died by suicide.
In a heartfelt letter to the director, they linked his death to deeper issues on campus, including caste discrimination, and asked for an impartial investigation into what happened.
Letter cites 4 suicides, seeks reforms
The letter points out that four IIT Bombay students have died by suicide in just one year, with marginalized groups hit hardest across all 23 IITs.
Alumni want real change, like unbiased probes into harassment, a friendlier campus atmosphere, more diverse mental health counselors, and faculty who truly understand what marginalized students face.
They're also asking the institute to stand by Wakode's family and listen to student protesters without punishment.