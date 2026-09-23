IIT Bombay apologizes after linking Sahil Wokade death to ChatGPT
India
Sahil Wokade, a 22-year-old student at IIT Bombay, was found dead in his hostel room last Friday.
Before his death, he reportedly told a friend he'd "made a mistake" after being caught using ChatGPT during an exam.
The institute first linked the incident to his passing but later apologized and said the situation is still being investigated.
Sahil Wokade's parents allege caste discrimination
Wakode's parents allege caste discrimination at IIT Bombay and are calling for arrests of top officials.
professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who reported Sahil for using AI, is now facing serious accusations under the SC/ST Act.
Many students and faculty say Doolla was just doing his job.