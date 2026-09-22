IIT Bombay to replace ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to replace ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones on its campus in the wake of a student's suicide incident that took place recently, NDTV reported. The student, Sahil Wakode, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room after an exam on Friday evening.
Unrest aftermath
Wakode's death sparks protests
Wakode, a second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found hanging hours after he was caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.
His death has sparked protests on campus and calls for "meaningful institutional reforms" and greater accountability.
The first batch of wall-mounted fans has already reached the campus, with installation expected to begin soon.
Renovation response
Proposal approved after discussions
Sources told NDTV that discussions on replacing ceiling fans had been going on for about two months before the proposal was approved.
However, the administration has not issued any official statement regarding this decision.
NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gavande criticized the move, saying, "Does IIT Bombay really think that replacing ceiling fans with wall fans will solve the suicide problem affecting IITs across the country?"
Administrative changes
Professor removed as dean but remains on faculty
In the wake of the incident and subsequent protests, IIT Bombay removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla as Dean of Administrative Affairs. However, he continues to remain on faculty.
Defending Doolla, the Faculty Forum said he followed "Senate-approved exam procedure" when he reported the student for alleged phone use.
Noting his key role in launching several student welfare initiatives during his tenure as dean, it said, "We are distressed by the vilification of our colleague's reputation through false and misleading media reports."