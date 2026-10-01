IIT Bombay Dalit student's suicide sparks protests demanding independent probe
A 20-year-old Dalit student's suicide at IIT Bombay on September 18 has led to major protests on campus.
Students say he was found dead after allegedly being caught cheating in an exam, and they are demanding an independent investigation, along with the resignation of IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare and the suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla over claims of caste discrimination.
Student's parents begin hunger strike
Protesters have set up a "Justice Corner" outside the institute's main gate in Powai to press their demands, despite attempts by security to move them.
The student's parents have joined a hunger strike, calling for arrests and police protection during the inquiry.
Over 20 organizations, including international groups, are backing the call for a transparent investigation with SC/ST representatives and an official apology from IIT Bombay.