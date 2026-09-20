IIT Bombay faculty booked for casteist slurs, abetting student suicide

Wakode's father, Chakradhar Wakode, filed a complaint against Dulla alleging caste abuse and abetment to suicide. The complaint also named other unidentified senior officials.

According to Wankhade, his son was harassed with casteist slurs for three months under the direction of Director Shireesh B Kedare.

"Dulla told him that he was from a 'lower caste and he [Dulla] can harass him and implicate him in any false case.'" the FIR stated, as per The Hindu.