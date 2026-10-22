IIT Bombay faculty question police at protest over student's death
At IIT Bombay, about 20 faculty members are raising concerns after police were on campus to break up a peaceful student protest on October 18.
The students were demanding answers over the death of a fellow student in September.
Faculty have written to the director, asking why police were involved and seeking clarity on reports that some students were detained or even roughed up.
Students move protest outside director's office
Professors want to know if anyone from the institute actually allowed police onto campus, and why no one helped students who got detained. They're also urging the administration to file a complaint if cops acted without permission.
Meanwhile, students haven't backed down; they've moved their protest outside the director's office and are asking for their belongings back, which they say were confiscated by the administration.
An IIT-B official told The Indian Express that police showed up because an MP was visiting campus, not just because of the protest.