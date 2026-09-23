IIT Bombay forms 10-member panel after student Sahil Wakode death
IIT Bombay has put together a 10-member committee to look into the alleged suicide of B.Tech. student Sahil Wakode, who died on September 18. The case has sparked serious concerns about caste discrimination on campus.
A faculty member, Suryanarayan Doolla, named in an FIR for abetment to suicide, has been placed on leave.
Protests demand IIT Bombay director arrest
Police are urging everyone not to jump to conclusions and say that updates will come only through official channels.
Student protests have led to calls for the arrest of IIT Bombay's director by Wakode's parents, and Doolla, who has also been removed from his dean's post.
Groups like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad are asking for a fair investigation first, saying accountability should follow only after all facts are clear.