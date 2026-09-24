IIT Bombay postpones midsemester exams after Sahil Wakode suicide
IIT Bombay has pushed its midsemester exams from September 26-27 to October 10-11, after consulting with student stakeholders.
The move comes after second-year student Sahil Wakode died by suicide, reportedly following caste-based discrimination.
His death has led students to demand more accountability from the institute.
IIT Bombay forms student inclusive committee
To address concerns, IIT Bombay is setting up a new committee, this time with equal student input, to create clear rules for handling exams and misconduct cases.
These new standard operating procedures will need Senate approval before they are official.
Meanwhile, a separate team is investigating Wakode's death.
Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who was involved in the cheating case, has been placed on leave during the probe; faculty say he was doing his job but are waiting for the investigation's outcome.