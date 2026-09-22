No record of student complaining to SC/ST cell: IIT-Bombay professor
What's the story
IIT Bombay professor Rajkumar Pant has rejected allegations against his colleague, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, in connection with the suicide of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode. Pant, who is also the president of the faculty forum at IIT Bombay, said that there was no record of Wakode approaching the institute's SC/ST cell with any complaints in the months leading up to his death.
Defense stance
We are teachers discharging duties: Pant
Pant defended Doolla's actions during the examination where Wakode was allegedly caught using a mobile phone.
He said faculty members are required to enforce institute rules and argued that failing to act would be unfair to other students.
"We are teachers...discharging our duties as mandated by the institute while following institute procedures," he said, adding that Doolla acted according to these procedures.
Allegation scrutiny
How can anyone say this actually happened? Pant on allegations
Pant also questioned the validity of allegations of caste-based harassment against Doolla.
He said neither Wakode's parents nor students who were outside the classroom were present when the alleged comments were made.
"I was not present either. So, how can anyone definitively say that this actually happened?" he asked.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating these allegations after an FIR was filed by Wakode's family.
Student pressures
Life at IIT Bombay highly competitive, says Pant
Pant acknowledged the pressures of life at IIT Bombay, calling it a "highly competitive" environment.
He said students can protest for various reasons, and sometimes an incident can trigger their frustrations.
However, he maintained that the institute has taken steps to support students.
"We have created wellness cells, and we conduct numerous sensitization programs for students...," Pant told ANI.
Reform demands
Wakode's family alleges caste-based harassment, files complaint against Doolla
Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on September 18. His family alleged caste-based harassment and filed a complaint against Doolla.
The incident has sparked protests by IIT Bombay students who are demanding reforms in institutional systems.
Student representatives clarified that their protest was not to justify cheating or academic misconduct but to raise concerns over institutional systems and seek reforms.