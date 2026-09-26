IIT Bombay protests follow death of Dalit student Sahil Wakode

The Crime Branch is investigating and has spoken with 20 people so far.

Students say the IIT Bombay administration isn't really listening to their concerns and are uneasy about an internal committee that includes members linked to past SC/ST complaints.

Meanwhile, Professor Satyanarayana Doolla, named in an FIR for allegedly abetting Sahil's suicide, has been suspended from administrative duties.

Still, students report ongoing pressure and online harassment as they continue demanding answers.