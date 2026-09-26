IIT Bombay protests follow death of Dalit student Sahil Wakode
The tragic death of 20-year-old Dalit student Sahil Wakode at IIT Bombay has led to campus protests and renewed conversations about caste discrimination.
On September 26, police reportedly stopped Sahil's parents from entering the campus.
Now, his family is planning a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan from September 28 and urging students to save any evidence that could help their case.
Crime Branch probes Sahil Wakode death
The Crime Branch is investigating and has spoken with 20 people so far.
Students say the IIT Bombay administration isn't really listening to their concerns and are uneasy about an internal committee that includes members linked to past SC/ST complaints.
Meanwhile, Professor Satyanarayana Doolla, named in an FIR for allegedly abetting Sahil's suicide, has been suspended from administrative duties.
Still, students report ongoing pressure and online harassment as they continue demanding answers.