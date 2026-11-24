IIT Bombay replaces hostel fan rods after Sahil Wakode's death
IIT Bombay is rolling out safety upgrades in its hostels, starting with replacing fan rods.
This move follows the heartbreaking loss of Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old student who was found dead in his room on September 18.
The institute says these changes aim to make hostel life safer and are part of a broader set of measures to improve student safety and hostel infrastructure.
Hostel 4 fan-rod replacements raise concerns
The fan rod replacements will kick off in Hostel four and then expand to other hostels.
While the institute says this step is part of a broader set of measures to improve student safety and hostel infrastructure, some feel it doesn't fully tackle bigger issues around hostel infrastructure and student well-being.
Sahil's passing has sparked important conversations about how campus facilities can better support everyone living there.