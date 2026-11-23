IIT Bombay replacing hostel ceiling fans after alleged student suicide
IIT Bombay is switching out ceiling fans for wall-mounted ones across its hostels after a second-year student allegedly died by suicide on September 18.
The move, communicated in an email sent to students through the general secretary students affairs (GSHA), is meant to boost safety and will roll out in phases, with each hostel sharing its own schedule.
Students demand deeper reforms and study
Many students aren't happy with the change, saying "The administration's answer to such questions by replacing ceiling fan rods is outright ugly," and saying it misses bigger problems like academic stress and discrimination.
They're asking for deeper reforms and say the administration should work closely with student representatives on real solutions, including a proper study into student suicides.