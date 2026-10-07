IIT Bombay rethinks suspension policy after student's death, committee recommends
India
IIT Bombay is rethinking its strict one-semester suspension for students caught cheating, especially after a student's tragic death last month.
A committee has suggested a more balanced approach, and the proposed changes are likely to come up for discussion at a special emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday.
IIT Bombay proposes reserving harsh penalties
Instead of automatic suspensions, the new plan suggests only using harsh punishments for serious cases like mass copying.
If things aren't clear-cut, students might get the benefit of doubt.
Mentors and department heads would also be involved in decisions, so context and individual circumstances matter more.
The goal is to make sure punishments fit the situation: Give students a fair chance to explain themselves.