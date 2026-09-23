IIT Bombay student suicide sparks suspension demand for Suryanarayana Doolla
Tensions are running high at IIT Bombay after a second-year student, who was allegedly caught cheating, died by suicide on September 18.
Students are split: some are calling for Professor Suryanarayana Doolla's suspension and an independent investigation, saying he misused his authority and no member of the Energy Science department should be part of the probe at all.
IIT Bombay students demand DAC transparency
While some students feel the institute has responded fairly so far, others want bigger changes, including proceedings of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) be made public on an anonymous form, a dean of student welfare with medical expertise, and even the director's resignation due to recent suicides.
The alumni association is urging for a more inclusive campus environment, while PanIIT is calling for respectful dialogue to help everyone move forward.