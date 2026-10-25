IIT Bombay students, administration standoff over Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue
IIT Bombay students and the administration are in a standoff after authorities confiscated items, including a Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, during protests that followed a student's suicide on September 18.
Tensions rose further when students tried to reclaim their belongings at a meeting, but were told the statue was not with the administration and were not allowed student representation.
Parents to lead Dadar candlelight march
The administration later promised to return the Ambedkar statue as a "gesture of respect," but delays have frustrated students.
Other seized items included portraits of the deceased student and national figures.
Meanwhile, the student's parents will lead a candlelight march in Dadar, calling for "justice" and putting more spotlight on ongoing tensions at IIT Bombay.