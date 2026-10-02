IIT Bombay students begin hunger strike after Sahil Wakode's death
Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have launched a hunger strike demanding answers after their classmate Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on September 18.
The tragedy followed cheating allegations during an exam, and Sahil's parents accused Professor Suryanarayana Doolla of caste-based discrimination.
Students have been protesting for over two weeks, calling for real accountability.
IIT Bombay students submit 18-point demands
They have submitted an 18-point list of demands, including an independent probe into Sahil's death, the resignation of Director Shireesh Kedare, and the suspension of Professor Doolla.
After Wakode's parents were denied permission by police to continue their protest on weekends at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, students are continuing their agitation to press for justice and accountability from the institute.