Protests not to justify cheating: IIT-Bombay students
What's the story
Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) have clarified that their recent protests were not to justify cheating, but to highlight systemic issues and demand reforms. The protests were triggered by the suicide of Sahil Wakode, a 20-year-old second-year student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. The student representatives released an official statement on Monday after the incident, NDTV reported.
Reform demand
We do not stand for or condone cheating: Statement
The student representatives said in their statement, "We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct."
They stressed that Sahil's death was a "deeply tragic event" that forced them to introspect on the institute's systems and processes.
The protests were aimed at highlighting systemic issues and demanding strong institutional reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Demand presentation
Demands presented to director, accepted
The student representatives said they had prepared a detailed list of demands over the past few days and presented them to the Director.
The Director has accepted these demands and assured their implementation within the given timelines.
An open house with the Director was also held, where students could directly voice their concerns and questions.
Investigation call
Students clarify stance on Professor Doolla
The student representatives also clarified their stance on Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, saying they never presumed his guilt or prejudged the ongoing investigation.
They demanded that Doolla be relieved of administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the probe to ensure its independence.
Contrary to earlier reports, Doolla has not resigned as a faculty member.
The students emphasized that Sahil's death should not be politicized by external interests and must remain focused on campus concerns.
Commitment
IIT-B students are united, committed to seeking reforms
The student representatives ended their statement by committing to continue seeking accountability, transparency, and institutional reform while working with the institute.
They said they would keep raising concerns and representing student voices for a safer and more supportive campus.
"IIT Bombay students are strong. IIT Bombay students are united," they concluded.