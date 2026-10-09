IIT Bombay students demand independent inquiry and senior professor's arrest
After a second-year B.Tech. student died by suicide on September 18, IIT Bombay students have been holding protests at the main gate.
They're calling for an independent inquiry into the student's death and the arrest of a senior professor, saying justice hasn't been served.
The tragedy has also brought bigger campus issues into focus.
IIT Bombay students list 11 demands
The protesting students have listed out 11 demands, like an independent audit of mess facilities (since less than 40% use them due to health concerns), lower guest house rates, more open spaces to hang out, and clear rules for disciplinary action by the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), with proportionate punishment and a right to appeal.
They're asking for more transparency and student involvement in decisions that affect daily life on campus, and say they'll keep protesting until things change.