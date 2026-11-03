IIT Bombay student's parents question apology letter authenticity after suicide
The parents of an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide are questioning whether their son really wrote the apology letter found after his death.
They say the handwriting doesn't look like his and also noticed a missing page from his answer sheet.
These concerns were brought directly to Maharashtra's top police official on Monday.
Police await forensic handwriting report
Represented by their lawyer, the family has formally shared these issues with investigators.
The police are now waiting on a forensic report to check the handwriting, while DGP Sadanand Date said the case is under investigation and the application and details given by the delegation and the family are being conveyed to the commissioner of police for necessary action.
The parents say they just want clear answers as they wait for updates from both the police and IIT Bombay's internal committee.