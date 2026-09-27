IIT Bombay students protest 9 days after Sahil Wakode's death

The protesters want Professor Suryanarayana Doolla suspended, an independent investigation into Wakode's death, and better safety for his parents when they visit campus.

They've also called for changes to student support services and the resignation of Director Shireesh Kedare over claims of administrative negligence.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has apologized for its initial response and put Professor Doolla on leave, while the Crime Branch continues its probe into possible abetment of suicide and caste bias.