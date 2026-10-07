IIT Bombay updates disciplinary policy after Sahil Wakode suicide
India
IIT Bombay is updating its disciplinary policy after student Sahil Wakode died by suicide last month, following allegations of using a phone and ChatGPT during an exam.
The incident sparked campus protests and raised questions about how the institute handles such cases.
IIT Bombay students can present case
With the new rules, students will be able to share their side of the story before any disciplinary action is taken, unlike before, when punishment was immediate.
This shift aims to address concerns about fairness and allegations of harassment or discrimination linked to Wakode's case.
Meanwhile, faculty have supported the proctor involved, and investigations are still ongoing.