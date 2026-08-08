IIT Delhi convocation: Prime Minister Modi urges more women medalists
India
At IIT Delhi's convocation, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for more women medalists and pushed for stronger gender balance in science, technology, and higher education.
He acknowledged recent progress but made it clear there is still a long way to go for true equality.
Modi sparks online gender equality conversation
Modi said he emphasized the importance of gender equality and encouraged more participation of women in science, technology, and higher education, sparking plenty of conversation online.
His call is a reminder that institutions like IITs can play a big role in encouraging young women to enter fields where they're underrepresented, and that everyone has a part to play in making things more equal.