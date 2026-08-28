IIT Delhi director warns students amid protests over Rishikesh Kumar
IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has sent a warning to students after protests intensified over the death of M.Sc. student Rishikesh Kumar.
He said that during a late-night demonstration on Thursday night, some protesters demonstrated outside faculty housing and used "unsavory, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans," he said in an email to students, which put faculty and their families on edge.
Students demand independent inquiry 1cr compensation
Banerjee cautioned that anyone disturbing campus peace could face disciplinary action, calling it, "The Institute will take disciplinary actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus including residential areas, classes, academic and other activities."
Meanwhile, students are still pushing for an independent inquiry into Kumar's death, administrative resignations, and at least ₹1 crore compensation for his family. They've also criticized the institute's mental health support as lacking.
Protesters denied using threatening slogans and say they just want real reforms and more accountability from the administration.