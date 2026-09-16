IIT Delhi extends suicide probe deadline to September 30 2026
India
IIT Delhi has pushed back the deadline for its investigation into the tragic suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student.
The committee, led by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta, now has until September 30, 2026 to complete its work, after the committee's request.
This update was shared by Registrar Atul Vyas.
IIT Delhi students demand probe, resignations
The student's death on August 22 led to week-long protests on campus. Students called for certain officials to step down, an independent probe into alleged institutional lapses, ₹1 crore support for the family, and protection for protesters.
The committee was set up and then restructured with Justice Gupta as chairperson, a move that signals IIT Delhi is trying to show accountability and listen to students after this loss.