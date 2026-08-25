IIT Delhi sets up committee to probe student's death
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has set up a five-member External Inquiry Committee to look into the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar. The committee, which includes former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar and Professor Pratap Sharma from AIIMS New Delhi, will investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and any administrative lapses. The panel is expected to submit its report within two weeks.
Protest aftermath
Protest on campus demanding accountability, better support systems
The formation of the committee comes after a student protest on campus demanding accountability and better student support systems.
The protesters have also demanded the resignation of Professor Sreedevi over alleged hostel accommodation issues.
Students alleged that Kumar had sought campus accommodation while facing mental health challenges but was denied.
Financial aid
Financial support for Kumar's family announced
IIT Delhi has also announced financial support for Kumar's family. This includes reimbursement of medical expenses and assistance from the institute's benevolent fund.
A separate fund will be created through voluntary contributions from faculty, students, and staff members.
Additionally, the institute plans to appoint an external ombudsperson to address unresolved student grievances and introduce a faculty-student mentor support system for those needing parental guidance.
Student outreach
IIT Delhi 'deeply saddened' by Kumar's untimely death
IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee communicated the steps being taken after meetings with students at various locations on campus.
The institute is "deeply saddened" by Kumar's untimely death and seeks suggestions from students to improve support systems.
The decision to form the external committee was made after consultations with a large group of students and their representatives.