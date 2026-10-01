IIT Delhi MSc student's suicide probe seeks 1 week extension
India
The committee looking into the suicide of a 31-year-old IIT Delhi student, pursuing an MSc in Physics, is likely to seek a further one-week extension to finish its report.
They missed their September 30 deadline because some student statements had to be re-recorded, but now that is done, they just need a bit longer to wrap things up.
IIT Delhi students demand independent probe
After the student's death in August, students protested and called for an independent probe into possible mistakes by the institute.
The committee itself saw a quick leadership shift, with retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta stepping in as chair.
This new extension is likely to seek a further one-week extension.