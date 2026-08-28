IIT Delhi students demand associate dean's resignation after Kumar's death

Responding to pressure, IIT Delhi has reconstituted a probe panel chaired by retired Judge Mukta Gupta and AIIMS psychiatrist Pratap Sharan as a member to look into Kumar's death.

Students want the probe to also address claims of insensitive comments and moral profiling.

They're gathering emails and testimonials as evidence, while asking that acting Associate Deans for Hostel Management and Student Welfare be appointed during the inquiry.

The institute says it remains committed to student well-being, highlighting round-the-clock counseling support.