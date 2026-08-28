IIT Delhi students hold late-night protests after student Rishikesh's death
India
After the tragic death of Rishikesh, an IIT-Delhi student, the campus saw late-night protests with students demanding accountability and chanting for justice.
The incident has put a spotlight on how the institute handles student well-being.
Rangan Banerjee announces external 2-week inquiry
Director Rangan Banerjee has announced an external inquiry and promised to take responsibility if any lapses are found, asking for two weeks to complete the investigation.
While some called for faculty suspensions, Banerjee declined this for now, highlighting IIT Delhi's existing support mechanisms for their well-being and future plans as protests continue.