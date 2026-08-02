IIT Guwahati BTech student found dead after Brahmaputra fall
India
A heartbreaking accident happened on Sunday when two IIT Guwahati students slipped into the Brahmaputra River while relaxing by the water.
One was quickly rescued, but sadly, the other, a third-year BTech student, couldn't be saved and was found after three hours.
SDRF NDRF save 1, recover body
Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) responded right away, managing to save one student but recovering the second student's body later.
The loss has deeply affected the IIT Guwahati community, with friends and faculty mourning a promising peer from Jamalpur, Andhra Pradesh.
Early reports suggest it was an accidental fall.