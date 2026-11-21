IIT Kanpur activates jammers to block phones and AI cheating
IIT Kanpur has rolled out signal and internet jammers in its exam halls from November 15-26, turning them into a digital dead zone.
The goal? To stop students from using phones or AI tools to cheat, something that's become a real concern lately.
IIT-K is using it for the first time.
Move follows IIT Bombay AI-linked suicide
The move follows a tragic incident at IIT Bombay in September, where misuse of AI tools during exams was linked to a student's suicide.
Instead of banning phones, which is tough to enforce, IIT Kanpur chose jammers after catching students cheating with devices before.
IIT-Kanpur said this step is about keeping exams fair and upholding academic honesty.