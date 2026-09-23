IIT Kharagpur and upGrad record threefold AI enrollment jump
More experienced tech pros in India are heading back to school for AI.
Since April 2026, enrollments in executive AI programs at IIT Kharagpur and upGrad have recorded a threefold quarter-on-quarter jump, drawing people from 133 cities and even the United Arab Emirates and the US.
The median work experience of enrollees is 12 years, and nearly 63% have spent more than a decade in the workforce, showing that even industry veterans want to level up their AI game.
IIT Kharagpur and upGrad expand programs
To keep up, IIT Kharagpur and upGrad have expanded from four to seven programs, adding topics like Applied Data Science & Agentic AI.
Tech leaders from big names like TCS, IBM, and Capgemini are joining in, especially from cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
As Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, puts it: "Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, institutions and society, making lifelong learning an increasingly important academic responsibility."