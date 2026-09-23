IIT Kharagpur and upGrad record threefold AI enrollment jump

More experienced tech pros in India are heading back to school for AI.

Since April 2026, enrollments in executive AI programs at IIT Kharagpur and upGrad have recorded a threefold quarter-on-quarter jump, drawing people from 133 cities and even the United Arab Emirates and the US.

The median work experience of enrollees is 12 years, and nearly 63% have spent more than a decade in the workforce, showing that even industry veterans want to level up their AI game.