IIT Kharagpur IMD study shows Jammu-Kashmir Himalayas warmed almost 1°C
India
A fresh study from IIT Kharagpur and IMD reveals the Jammu-Kashmir Himalayas have heated up by almost 1 degree Celsius over the past 20 years, with mid-elevation spots like Bhaderwah seeing steady annual increases.
Interestingly, while the mountains warm up, lower-altitude plains such as Jammu are actually cooling a bit, showing just how uneven climate change can be across the region.
Nighttime temperatures rising faster than daytime
Researchers found nighttime temperatures are rising faster than daytime highs, especially before monsoon season.
This shift could speed up glacier melt and mess with water supplies and farming.
The team warns these changes might tip the balance of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem if left unchecked.