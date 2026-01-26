IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti gets Padma Shri for tech breakthroughs
V Kamakoti, who leads IIT Madras, has been conferred the Padma Shri for his major work in computer architecture and national security.
He's been a driving force behind India's push for homegrown technology, making big strides in both research and real-world impact.
Why it matters
Kamakoti heads the team that built India's first Shakti processor—think of it as a "Made in India" chip powering future tech.
He also runs programs on cybersecurity awareness at IIT Madras.
Since joining the faculty (year not specified) and becoming director in 2022, he's earned top honors like the Abdul Kalam Fellowship and helped keep IIT Madras ranked #1 for engineering.
Team effort at heart
Instead of taking all the credit, Kamakoti dedicated his award to his team, saying, "Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey."
He's now focused on Viksit Bharat @ 2047—a vision to boost Indian innovation even further.