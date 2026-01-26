IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti gets Padma Shri for tech breakthroughs

Kamakoti heads the team that built India's first Shakti processor—think of it as a "Made in India" chip powering future tech. He also runs programs on cybersecurity awareness at IIT Madras . Since joining the faculty (year not specified) and becoming director in 2022, he's earned top honors like the Abdul Kalam Fellowship and helped keep IIT Madras ranked #1 for engineering.

Team effort at heart

Instead of taking all the credit, Kamakoti dedicated his award to his team, saying, "Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey."

He's now focused on Viksit Bharat @ 2047—a vision to boost Indian innovation even further.