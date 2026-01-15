IIT-Madras tests ramjet-assisted shells, boosts artillery range by 50% India Jan 15, 2026

IIT Madras has teamed up with the Indian Army to create ramjet-powered artillery shells that can shoot much farther—for example, extending Dhanush from 30km to 55km and Vajra K-9 from 36km to 62km.

