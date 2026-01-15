IIT-Madras tests ramjet-assisted shells, boosts artillery range by 50%
IIT Madras has teamed up with the Indian Army to create ramjet-powered artillery shells that can shoot much farther—for example, extending Dhanush from 30km to 55km and Vajra K-9 from 36km to 62km.
How does it work?
Instead of the usual tech, these new shells use a Mach 2 air intake and burn a special propellant mix, giving them way more power (over 4000 Ns/kg compared to older rockets' 2500 Ns/kg).
They're designed to handle intense launch forces and leave behind almost no residue.
The journey so far
The project kicked off in 2020, starting with smaller test shells.
After promising results at Deolali and Pokhran last year, Professor P.A. Ramakrishna and his IIT Madras team are now contributing to India's efforts to develop smarter, longer-range artillery.